University of Leeds awarded Queen Elizabeth Prize for 150 years of textile research

The University of Leeds has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Higher and Further Education in recognition of its 150-year contribution to textile research and innovation. The honour—one of the UK’s highest forms of national recognition for education—marks the fourth time Leeds has received the award since 1994.

The prize highlights the University’s longstanding leadership in textiles, tracing back to its origins in the Yorkshire College of Science. A major 1874 donation from The Clothworkers’ Company established the Departments of Textile Industries and Tinctorial Chemistry, paving the way for the University’s charter in 1904.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said the award reflects both the institution’s heritage and its current work addressing global challenges in sustainability, health technologies and performance materials.

Recent breakthroughs by the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC)—founded in 2021 through the largest-ever donation from The Clothworkers’ Company—include reduced-chemical polyester dyeing methods, next-generation collagen wound dressings and research linking garment price to durability. Additional industry-focused innovation is supported through the Clothworkers’ Centre for Textile Materials Innovation for Healthcare (CCTMIH).

Professor Stephen Russell, LITAC Director, said the prize recognises textiles as a “key area of research and innovation” at Leeds, emphasising the University’s global partnerships and applied research impact across multiple sectors.

The Hon Mary Ann Slim, Master of The Clothworkers’ Company, noted the historic relationship between the organisation and the University, calling the establishment of LITAC “timely and essential” amid climate and economic pressures on the textile industry.

The University’s impact also extends to professional development, including the Professional Academy for Creative Enterprise (PACE) and the Sustainable Fashion School, an accredited online programme developed with Inditex. New degree pathways such as the Textile Innovation and Sustainability BSc aim to prepare students to lead future advances in the field.

Sir Damon Buffini, Chair of the Royal Anniversary Trust, said the prizes celebrate “the power of education to change the world,” with Leeds among 19 institutions recognised this year for outstanding national contributions.