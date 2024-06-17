In Pictures: University of Westminster bachelor students showcase final collections

UK institution The University of Westminster has presented the graduating class 2024 of its bachelor programme in fashion design. 22 young designer showcased their collections in the university’s annual end-of-year bachelor fashion show.

The fashion degree at University of Westminster was the first undergraduate programme to be invited to participate in London Fashion Week in 2018, as per a release shared with FashionUnited by the school.

The stand-out collections of the bachelor fashion show 2024 included Isabel Ealand’s collection, Polly Chen’s looks and Olivia Stewart’s collection.

A look by Isabel Ealand, University of Westminster bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: University of Westminster

Designer Isabel Ealand’s presented ‘Subverting the spectacle’, a collection inspired by the ‘drama and jeopardy of Victorian circus performers,’ the show notes read. Her 21st-century womenswear featured dynamic movement and the exploration of weight and resistance. Highlights included a long ivory jersey dress with circular cut-outs and Perspex mirror circles, as well as a coat with swinging mirror hoops that created futuristic shapes.

Polly Chen's collection, entitled ‘The lover’s eye’, was inspired by the radical changes of the 1920s and a forbidden love. Concealing silhouettes symbolised women hiding their feelings. Hand-painted, printed, and hand-cut fabrics fashioned into eclectic and extravagant looks referenced the Lover’s Eye emblem, the curves of the New York Chrysler Building, and painter Fatima Ronquillo's works.

University of Westminster bachelor fashion show 2024- A look by Polly Chen Credits: University of Westminster

Reece Sheik showcased ‘Armoured damsel’, drawing from the historic concept of the 'Damsel in Distress' to create her collection. Inspired by Romantic era paintings and John Keats' poem ‘La Belle Dame sans Merci’, Sheikh created complex looks in soft, shadowy neutrals. Her designs featured silhouettes that played with restriction and release, using strapping, padding, and layered textures. Hand-crafted details, including metallic glazes and leatherwork, evoked a dark, dreamlike quality.

Scottish designer Olivia Stewart brought a playful perspective with 'It’s just clothes,' rediscovering the childhood joy of choosing outfits. She subverted recognisable garments and fabrics like UGG boots, the Michael Kors’ Voyager tote and a Primark camo parka, creating ‘a nostalgic yet oddly familiar feel,’ as per the show notes. She used a variety of sequins including oversized ones to reinvigorate everyday clothing by adding a touch of sparkle.

A look by Olivia Stewart, University of Westminster bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: University of Westminster

Commenting on the show in a release, Rosie Wallin, course director of the fashion design programme at the University of Westminster said: “The BA (Hons) Fashion Design Course at the University of Westminster has an international reputation for producing world class graduates who populate global design teams at every level of the market.”

She continued: “Our graduates are highly sought after due to the combination of creative and technical skills that the course is known for. Quality of construction and finish has always been key to the course DNA. Recent course developments include a focus on sustainability, diversity and digital skills including cutting edge software CLO3D.”

A look by Mila Nikcevic, University of Westminster bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: University of Westminster

“This year's graduates show an impressive range of concepts and competencies from working with 3D printing and embroidery to exquisite tailoring and innovative print,” the course director said. “The variety and breadth of the collections shown today is testament to the calibre and dedication of the students and the staff team who support them,” she concluded.

Well-known fashion alumni of the UK university include Ashley Williams, Claire Barrow, Stuart Vevers, Liam Hodges, Markus Lupfer and Katie Hillier.