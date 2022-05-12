Untuckit to debut first designer collaboration with artist John Robshaw in June

New York-based clothing brand, Untuckit, known for popularising a permissive casualness through their signature untuckable-friendly shirts, has collaborated for the first time on a designer capsule collection. Three summer styles in a lightweight linen and cotton blend will feature the bohemian touch of luxury textile designer and block print artist, John Robshaw.

“At Untuckit, we're always looking to work with independent, creative artists who have an artful take on our offerings,” founder Chris Riccobono shared in a statement. “John Robshaw has been a longtime friend of the brand, so this collaboration felt very organic. We infused Robshaw’s ornate designs and patterns with our short-sleeve shirts—just in time for summer travel.”

Designer John Robshaw. Image provided by Agentry PR.

Robshaw—who has studied ancient printing methods and indigo dye traditions throughout Asia and incorporates them into his signature home decor collection that includes bedding, wallpaper, textiles, and furniture—was inspired by the batik printing method; a heritage craft of Indonesia where intricately placed wax resists dye to reveal a print.

The capsule collection shirts will be offered in two silhouettes, one with a pocket and one without, and available in sizes small through XXX-large, as well as in slim and regular fits. The price point will remain the same as the brand’s classic short-sleeve styles at 89 dollars.

Untuckit x John Robshaw will be available June 1, exclusively on Untuckit.com.

