Upcoming JFW Runway Showcase in Pune to reveal A/W ’18 trends

Junior's Fashion Week will introduce latest Autumn/Winter ’18 trends at its Runway Showcase on December 2, 2018 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Pune. The Runway showcase will offer a commercial platform to brands in both B2B and B2C landscapes. It will connect the target audience with the brand's agenda, boosting the popularity of its merchandise and creating a loyal market for it. The Runway Showcase will be preceded by workshops for grooming, social etiquettes and photography. These workshops will be helmed by an eminent celebrity choreographer whose will groom these kids to create their unique identities.

Vast collection of international kids brands on display

The grandeur of the JFW Runway Showcase will scintillate the crowds through its overwhelming collection of international kids wear brands including U.S. Polo Assn. Kids, Hugo Boss, DKNY, The Children’s Place, Flying Machine Boyzone, Little Mark Jacobs, Timberland and Billie Blush.

Bringing the true essence of these brands to the fore, JFW caters to industry leaders, emerging brands and new launches. The event showcases crème de la crème of children's apparel, footwear, accessories, décor, for kids in the age group of 4-14 years. It offers tangible and intangible benefits to these kids besides introducing trends for potential consumers and professionals to help them market, brand and generate business.