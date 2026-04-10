Uruguay's national team to wear Gabriela Hearst designs at the World Cup

Montevideo - The Uruguayan national team will attend the 2026 World Cup in bespoke uniforms crafted from merino wool by designer Gabriela Hearst, one of fashion's ambassadors for sustainable luxury.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced on its social media the partnership with Hearst, one of the most renowned Latin American designers on the international catwalks.

The Uruguayan designer considered it an honour to dress the “superstars” of La Celeste, who will compete in the North American World Cup. The opening match will be held on June 11 in Mexico.

A former designer for the fashion house Chloé, Hearst celebrated the opportunity to create the suits with Uruguayan merino wool, a high-quality natural fibre.

She considered the project "an opportunity to show that the Uruguayan values of quality, authenticity and integrity deserve to be exported to the world."

Holding a pennant of the Uruguayan national team, Hearst sealed her partnership with the Charrúa team, led by Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The designer has earned a place among fashion's elite with sustainability as her hallmark. Her designs are often crafted from leftover materials from past seasons and also feature the work of female artisans in her collections.

The president of the AUF, Ignacio Alonso, welcomed the fact that one of his most renowned compatriots will be responsible for dressing La Celeste.

The fact that she is doing so with merino wool "greatly highlights the Uruguayan agricultural producer," he stated.

With 3.5 million inhabitants, the two-time world champion bases its economy on the agricultural export sector, and livestock production is its star product.

Led by Federico Valverde, captain of Real Madrid, Uruguay will make its World Cup debut on June 15 against Saudi Arabia. The team will complete its Group H matches with games against Cape Verde and the formidable Spain.