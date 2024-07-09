US designer Michael Costello to show at MBFW Madrid

LA-based fashion designer Michael Costello is set to take part in the next edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFW Madrid), currently scheduled to take place between September 12 and 16, 2024.

Costello is the first name to be confirmed by MBFW Madrid, with his participation contributing to his recent strategic focus on Spain, where he has been building up his presence through a variety of mediums.

Among those was his decision to dress the performance duo Nebulossa during their representation of Spain in the last edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Although he has only been in Spain for a few months, [Michael Costello] is already one of the most recognised fashion designers in recent times due to the quality of his designs and his success among celebrities,” said the organisers of MBFW Madrid, Ifema Madrid.

Costello’s acclaim followed his participation in the eighth edition of US reality competition show ‘Project Runway’, after which he began establishing a wide spanning list of international celebrity clients, including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga alongside Spanish names like Paula Echevarría.

For MBFW Madrid, meanwhile, the inclusion of Costello on the line up comes as the event also looks to up its international appeal, particularly in the way of attracting influential American buyers.

This edition will see the continuation of its ‘Catwalks in the City’ programme, through which shows will spread out across emblematic locations in the capital.