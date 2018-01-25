Usha Silai to debut at upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2018

Usha Silai, a label created by rural women of the Usha Silai School from regions like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Puducherry, is going to debut at the Sustainable Day on Day Two of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2018 edition that will start from January 31. Usha International, a sewing machines, fans and home appliances brand, will launch a curtain raiser of a sustainable fashion label Usha Silai in collaboration with IMG Reliance, through a powerful fashion forward initiative ReimagineFashion.

The initiative aims to reverse the migration of skilled workers by empowering them with skills and resources to create clothes and accessories that can be retailed in the urban fashion market.

The label will create a platform that showcases the work of these local women from Usha Silai Schools from four regions. The brand will work at several dimensions producing unique pieces that have the essence of the region. The collection will bear the credits of the rural women workers. The brand will debut through a special show on Sustainable Fashion Day. The first collections under the Usha Silai brand will give a new meaning to the current trends in the fashion space and develop garments for the urban market.

The garments produced will be of high quality and retail value through grassroot design intervention. The proceeds generated from the sales will go back to these rural women. This is an attempt to create long-term opportunities for rural women and get recognition within their cultural and socio economic realities.