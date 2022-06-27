Valentino selects Neiman Marcus as exclusive retailer for Escape collection

Luxury label Valentino has announced that it has launched its Valentino Escape 2022 collection through Neiman Marcus, which it has selected as the line’s exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer.

In celebration of the launch, the duo hosted an event at Neiman Marcus’ NorthPark location, as part of the department store’s plans to build on its “retail-tainment” focus.

The Escape line is displayed in an exhibition space at the store, in which the walls are covered in the collection’s staple print. Visitors will also have access to a 360-degree selfie room, allowing them to take photos inside the space.

The ready-to-wear collection itself includes styles for both men and women, and consists of Valentino Garavani handbags, shows and accessories. Bold prints and patterns used on a large portion of the pieces draw inspiration from the house’s heritage, with a handful being archival motifs from the 60s and 70s.

Kaftans, swimwear and flowy dresses make up much of the women’s line, while for men, the offering includes the likes of shorts, shirts and lightweight t-shirts.

The Valentino Escape 2022 exhibition space and collection is available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark until July 4.