Valentino to show haute couture in Rome

Valentino is to present its autumn/winter 2022-23 haute couture in Rome, a city that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli calls a “constant source of inspiration”.

The show will be held on July 8 in the “creative heart of the maison, Piazza Mignanelli and Trinità dei Monti,” and will pay tribute to its roots.

“Roma is the place where everything starts, the life, the people, our stories, and identities are here,” said Piccioli in a statement. “We belong to this place as much as this place belongs to the world and to Valentino.”

It will be a physical event, added Valentino, which will also be livestreamed.

“I would like to thank Maison Valentino for its return to Rome, with a fashion show that announces itself to be unique,” added Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. “With its architectural and artistic marvels, this city is the best venue to host the style of the Italian Maison de Couture, which was founded in Rome and that conveys the Italian values all over the world. With this great event, Rome returns at the centre of the international fashion scene.”