Vans celebrates International Women’s Day with creator-led campaign

Footwear brand Vans has revealed an artist-first brand campaign to tell the stories of international creators through commissioned work.

The ‘These Projects Are Ads for Creativity’ campaign looks to uplift female voices and communities, shown through the work of three featured projects that each honour the individual behind the work.

“Above all else, Vans believes in the power of creative expression and exploration,” said Vans global chief marketing officer, Kristin Harrer, in a release. “To that end, instead of simply making ads about creativity we're taking it a step further by investing in artists to bring their ideas to life and helping them be seen.”

LA punk band The Linda Lindas, Chinese skater Yang Liu Qing and portrait artist Coco Dávez are those featured, each sharing their own uplifting stories through music videos, sports, painting and sculptures.

The campaign is the first in a number of campaigns set to be unveiled by Vans throughout the year that will each look to uplift creators and introduce new artists to the brand’s community. Each project will come to life through its Off The Wall platform, which will act as a journal for all the campaigns released through the year.