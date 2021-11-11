Vans collaborate with rapper Tierra Whack and stylist Shirley Kurata

Vans have unveiled an exclusive footwear and apparel collaboration with rapper Tierra Whack and her longtime stylist Shirley Kurata, launching in December.

The Vans x Tierra Whack collection blends a “radical and colourful take on 1980s style” with key elements of Vans brand heritage and the rappers “irreverent approach” to fashion and music.

Launching on December 3, Vans x Tierra Whack is a mélange of colours, shapes, patterns, and phrases that explores limitless creativity. The collection aims to celebrate creativity and childhood expression, explains Vans, with Whack and Kurata injecting a sense of play alongside the positive energy of self-expression.

Image: courtesy of Vans

Commenting on the collaboration, Whack said in a statement: “It was an amazing experience to be able to take what I do with music and apply it to fashion. Making music is all about collaboration and it was great to work with Shirley and with Vans to give people a collection they can feel free in.”

Highlights of the collaboration include Vans x Tierra Whack Old Skool and Style 36 footwear styles. The Old Skool features oversized and multicoloured “Whack” stamped on the quarter, echoed on the sidewall which reads “Weird Hype And Creative Kids”. This Old Skool was first released as part of a promotional run of shoes that Whack created for her fans during a 2019 House of Vans Philadelphia performance and will be re-released as part of this collection.

Image: courtesy of Vans

While the Style 36 plays with graphic contrasts, pairing a soft eco-suede classic white upper with pops of blue on the sidewall and oversized puffy laces looping through the collection’s signature ‘Weird Hype And Creative Kids’ eyelets.

The Vans x Tierra Whack Half Cab provides Whack’s own spin on the Vans Classic, blending unexpected colourways and clashing Vans checkerboards in shades of yellow, green, red, black and white, while the Vans x Tierra Whack Standard Snow MTE is in a vibrant all-over head-turning yellow.

Image: courtesy of Vans

The collaboration also includes a selection of apparel curated by Whack and Kurata including the Vans x Tierra Whack Twofer, a heavy cotton ringer T-shirt with contrasting printed long-sleeves and a message from the rapper that reads “It’s Okay to Cry”. A Vans Authentic Chino with wide cuffed hems and packable puffer vest round out the apparel, while a reversible cotton ripstop bucket hat tops it all off.

Vans x Tierra Whack is available on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers from December 3.

Image: courtesy of Vans

Image: courtesy of Vans