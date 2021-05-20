Vans reveal new artist stories to inspire global creativity

California streetwear brand Vans has revealed sixteen new artist stories as part of the “These Projects Are Ads for Creativity” campaign.

The artwork aims to celebrate the diversity of creativity and includes spoken poetry, song-making, music videos, zine creation, VR, and murals.

One of the artists is Liverpool’s Lei-Mai LeMaow who created a mural with her love for graffiti, lettering, painting, and illustration.

In a statement, Lei-Mai LeMaow said: “I wanted to create something that everyone could enjoy after the isolating, strange times we are living in today, so I created a wall mural with an extra element of film layered onto the artwork with a projector to give passersby a feeling of inclusion and a moment of happiness.

“The mural sits in a large open space in Manchester City Centre’s Northern Quarter, so it is a safe space for people to stop and take in my cheerful creation.”

Kelly Breez, courtesy of Vans

Other artistic creations include Muzi’s South African music video featuring a mixture of urban, electronic, and bubblegum pop, Jpegmafia’s crowd-created music video made up of a mixture of crowd images and vision to bring over 500 different perspectives together, and Kelly Breeze from Miami who constructed a large and detailed hand-tufted piece using acrylic and wool yarn.

All of the new art projects can be viewed on the Vans website.