Vans taps artist Damien Hirst for latest collaboration

World-renowned British artist Damien Hirst has teamed up with American shoe brand Vans for its latest Vault by Vans collection, which features some of the artist’s most iconic motifs on a selection of the brand’s bestselling styles. According to an announcement from the brand, this collection is also made in partnership with Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort.

“It’s fabulous to be collaborating with Palms and Vans on this project,” Hirst said in a statement. “I’ve loved Vans and the artwork works brilliantly on these shoes. I can’t wait for people to see them.”

The Vault by Vans x Damien Hirst collection features six pieces, with designs like spots, butterflies, spin paintings and more on the Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On silhouettes, which each come in three different styles featuring the artwork. The exclusive collection is a continuation of Hirst’s partnership with the Palms Casino Resort, which showcases of the artists’ work, *The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded) *in the center of its hotel as well as in its most expensive suite, the Empathy Suite.

The Vault by Vans x Damien Hirst collection will be available on Friday, Dec. 6 exclusively at the Vault by Vans retail store in New York and at the Palms Casino Resort.

Images: Courtesy of Vans