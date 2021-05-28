Vans teams up with LGBTQIA+ creators for Pride 2021

Skateboarding shoes and apparel company, Vans is teaming up with LGBTQIA+ creators and sharing their stories.

The four creative ambassadors include poet, Get Lit, painter, designer, and printmaker, Tyris Winter, singer and songwriter, Serena Isioma, and skateboarder, photographer, and creative director, Sam McGuire.

The ambassador’s unique stories will be revealed in the form of a short video that highlights how their queer identities inform their creative endeavors.

Serena Isioma, Pride Americas

“I know that there’s a lot of people like me, but they’re just not shown. So it’s cool now that there are people like me flourishing in whatever career they have,” Serena Isioma said in a release.

Vans will also be broadcasting live streams throughout June of LGBTQIA+ musicians, DJ’s and other creatives on Channel 66.