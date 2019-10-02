Vegan Fashion Week returns to Los Angeles for fall

After a successful debut in February, Vegan Fashion Week is returning to Los Angeles for another round.

Coinciding with LA Fashion Week, animal rights activist and stylist Emmanuelle Rienda’s second edition of Vegan Fashion Week launches with the theme “Fashion is Activism” and “will explore the challenges surrounding [the environment] and climate change through the lens of fashion, creativity, ethics, ecology, science, technology, and legal practices.”

According to an announcement from Vegan Fashion Week, the second edition focuses on vegan sustainable fashion and its overall impact on the environment and waste pollution. “The relationship between fashion, factory farming, and climate change cannot be ignored,” Rienda said in a statement. “I created an inclusive and collaborative movement dedicated to redesigning the industry and the consumers’ daily habits.”

Taking place from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, the second edition of Vegan Fashion Week will kick off with an Awards Night & Fundraiser at the Theater at Ace Hotel. After the opening celebration, fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals will be invited to attend Vegan World, the very first vegan fashion trade show, on Oct. 14 and 15.

In addition to the opening ceremony and trade show, there will also be runway shows, a designer showroom, a vegan-clothing swap, experiential activations, and more.

Tickets for Vegan Fashion Week can be purchased on the organization’s website.