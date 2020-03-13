Vegan Fashion Week still scheduled to return despite coronavirus concerns

Despite the cancelation of major events, Vegan Fashion Week will still occur in Los Angeles in April to showcase Fall 2020 collections from participating brands and designers, according to an announcement from the movement.

“Now is a very important time to share our message and draw connections between sustainability and ethics,” shared the movement’s founder Emmanuelle Rienda in a statement. “Animal exploitation is directly linked to the virus outbreak, the Australian bushfires, the Amazonian forest fires, and our current global environmental crisis. I want to inspire positive change and elevate the conversation through fashion, because fashion is activism.”

The theme for this year’s Vegan Fashion Week is Expansion and will explore challenges surrounding climate change from the perspective of fashion, ethics, sustainability, and animal rights.

The event will include a designer showroom, a panel series, and a collective fashion show. Taking measures to protect the health of event participants, the event will take place in an intimate setting by invitation only while also reducing its carbon footprint.

Image: Courtesy of Vegan Fashion Week