Vegan Fashion Week to return to LA in October

Vegan Fashion Week is returning to LA from 10-15 October after launching its first successful edition in February.

This season’s theme, “Fashion is Activism”, will explore the challenges surrounding ecological and climate change through the lenses of fashion, creativity, ethics, ecology, science, technology, and legal practices.

“The relationship between fashion, factory farming, and climate change cannot be ignored. Vegan sustainable fashion is the ultimate answer to climate change and waste pollution,” said Vegan Fashion Week creator and animal rights activist, Emmanuelle Rienda, in a press release. I created an inclusive and collaborative movement dedicated to redesigning the industry and the consumers’ daily habits”.