Veja and Rick Owens release fifth collaboration

Veja and Rick Owens have released their fifth collaboration together.

The collection, which is sustainably made, will be the last collaboration between the two brands.

The collection contains two new styles, the Performance Runner Style and Hiking Style. The shoes are made from vegan leather, organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The Performance Runner Style is a “redefined Marline style” which retains Rick Owens’ aesthetic, but retains the technical facet. Appearing in four different colours, hunter, carnelian, black and pearl, it has a minimalist look.

The Hiking Style “makes a comeback as a lifestyle outdoor-inspired shoe”. Available in three colours, black, dust and honey, it also comes with an extra pair of lacings in black, dust or carnelian, depending on the colour of the shoe.

Veja has long been focused on the sustainability of its footwear. The brand has been buying organic cotton directly from farmers for 15 years, with fair trade an important part of its sourcing process.

The brand claimed that in 2020, 85 percent of its textiles and leathers were considered environmentally preferred raw materials, such as recycled cotton and PET, organic cotton, ChromeFree leather, organic jute, and CWL.

Rick Owens has also included sustainable materials in its collections, with the Veja collaborations being a notable aspect of its focus on sustainability.