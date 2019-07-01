Vera Bradley and Crocs to launch a line of footwear

Crocs has unveiled another designer collaboration. The American footwear brand has launched a collection of limited edition styles designer in partnership with women's apparel and lifestyle brand Vera Bradley.

The collaborative line brings together three signature Vera Bradley design patterns with four iconic silhouettes of Crocs' shoes, including clogs, slides and flats. The colorways in the line are Mint Flowers, a bright floral motif over a mint green background; Fireworks Paisley; a red, white and blue paisley design and Moonlight Garden, a floral pattern over a navy base.

The Vera Bradley x Crocs collaboration are available as of July 1 through each brand's e-commerce site. The Kadee Flat silhouette costs 40 dollars, the Freesail and Sloane Slide each costs 45 dollars and the Classic Clog retails between 45 and 50 dollars.

“The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is perfect for anyone who wants to infuse their unique style with whimsical and colorful accents," said Rob Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley, in a statement, "Crocs’ legendary comfort, style, and value and Vera Bradley’s focus on beautiful solutions, makes this a perfect collaboration. Both Vera Bradley and Crocs fans love fashion, function, and fun.”

Image: Verabradley.com