Vero Moda has three stories to present this summer

Vero Moda is out with a summer collection comprising empire cut dresses, linen pants and shorts. There is an array of dresses in every style, printed tops dipped in summer friendly colors and motifs that will add color to the summer wardrobe.

It comprises three stories--Linen, Ivy Green and Flora and Fauna. The Linen story has fresh, breathable options in chic and subtle colors of powder blue, beige and earthy tones. Ivy Green happens to be a color that has been ruling international runways and dominating trends around the world. Flora and Fauna is a collection that is whimsical as well as fashionable and is inspired by the advent of all things spring - burst of color and freshness of new leaves feature heavily in this story.

Vero Moda, which opened in 1987, is the brand of choice for fashion-conscious, independent young women who want to dress well and look good, while having fun in a trustworthy fashion-oriented context.

Vero Moda is a Danish-based label. This brand was one of the first to launch within the Bestseller family. This European fast fashion brand offers a mix of tops, bottom wear, dresses and accessories.