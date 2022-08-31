Very launches value ‘Everyday’ collection amid cost of living crisis

British retailer Very has bolstered its own-brand offering with the launch of a value fashion and home collection called Everyday.

The company, which is owned by parent Very Group, said Wednesday the new collection comprises over 700 fashion and homeware products and comes as part of its goal to “offer families even greater value, convenience and flexibility”.

The Everyday collection, which is designed by Very’s in-house team, spans women’s, men’s, and kids’ fashion, with items costing on average 20 percent less than those from the retailer’s existing V by Very own-brand range.

“We’re proud and excited to be launching Everyday,” said Very Group retail managing director Robbie Feather in a release. “It offers our customers timeless wardrobe staples for the whole family as well as a brilliant mix of essentials and finishing touches for their homes.”

Consumers feel the pinch

The launch of Very’s new value collection comes as inflation continues to surge in the UK and shoppers are expected to reign in their spending on fashion amid the cost of living crisis.

Around 85 percent of items in the Everyday collection cost 30 pounds or less, with staples including printed dresses from 18 pounds, faux leather biker jackets from 45 pounds, and denim from 22 pounds.

Additionally, the collection includes school uniform essentials like two packs of unisex jumpers from 11 pounds.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, we know value for money matters more than ever to our customers,” Feather said.

He added that Very plans to add “hundreds more lines” of fashion and home products in the coming months.