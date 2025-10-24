Vestiaire Collective and Ganni launch a new resale service

Vestiaire Collective has signed a new partnership with the Copenhagen-based brand Ganni, introducing a dedicated service that allows the brand's community to give its pre-loved items a new story.

Customers can now send their items from the brand directly through the Vestiaire Collective platform.

Once the items are reviewed and accepted, sellers immediately receive a reward: a Ganni gift card, topped up by the brand. This way, they do not have to wait for their item to be sold.

This partnership marks the 13th addition to Vestiaire Collective's 'Resale as a Service' programme. It was launched in 2021 in response to growing demand from various luxury and designer brands seeking to integrate circularity into their business models.

"The programme creates a win-win ecosystem: brands and retailers can offer their customers a circular alternative to resell unwanted items, typically in exchange for store credit, while strengthening customer loyalty and relationships," reads a note.

"At Vestiaire Collective, we give every piece a new life. Through our new strategic collaboration with Ganni, we want to democratise and empower our communities, making it even easier to embrace circular fashion. Ganni and Vestiaire Collective share common values when it comes to innovation, positive impact and desirability: together, we can shape the future of fashion," said Sophie Hersan, co-founder and fashion director, Vestiaire Collective.

“Together with Vestiaire Collective, we offer our community a meaningful and responsible way to keep Ganni pieces in circulation. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to sustainability through innovative business models and the belief that meaningful change can only happen if we work together,” added Laura du Rusquec, CEO of Ganni.