Vestiaire Collective partners with Courrèges on resale rewards scheme

Resale platform Vestiaire Collective has unveiled a new partnership with Courrèges which will see resellers be rewarded for prolonging the life of the luxury brand’s clothing.

Through the partnership, Vestiaire Collective hopes to uncover the best pre-loved items from all eras of the French house, while also promoting more responsible fashion.

The deal will reward customers for reselling Courrèges pieces through the partnership’s dedicated website.

In exchange, they will receive a gift card to be used on Courrèges’ e-commerce site, which will include a 15 percent bonus.

In a release, Adrien Da Maia, Courrèges’ CEO, said: “Through its history and the timelessness of its style, Courrèges has always embroidered the idea of sustainable fashion.

“Through our new designs, we are creating the vintage offer of tomorrow and our ambition is to extend the life cycle of Courrèges pieces. By facilitating the resale and authentication of all Courrèges pieces, this partnership with Vestiaire Collective reinforces our commitment to sustainable and circular fashion.”

The scheme adds to the growing list of partnered brands Vestiaire Collective has worked with, as it looks to build on its strategy of bespoke resale partnerships and allow its community to purchase branded items with confidence.