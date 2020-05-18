Vestiaire Collective partners with Zalora in Asia

Zalora, Asia's online fashion brand part of the Global Fashion Group, has announced a partnership with pre-owned fashion platform, Vestiaire Collective to offer a sustainable fashion ecosystem in Asia.

The partnership will allow Zalora’s Hong Kong customers to access over 5,000 of Vestiaire Collective’s authenticated pre-loved items across its women’s and men’s categories directly on Zalora’s website and apps.

The trial will be for Hong Kong initially, explained Zalora, with plans to extend to its other markets, which includes Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, and Taiwan, as it looks to promote the adoption of circular fashion to encourage its consumers to be “more conscious about their consumption habits”.

Gunjan Soni, Zalora chief executive, said in a statement: “Zalora is committed to promoting sustainability in the region and is determined to shape a sustainable fashion ecosystem. Companies now need to work together to evolve from just reducing impact to making a positive impact.

“Our partnership with Vestiaire Collective effectively expands our Pre-Loved category, offering more choices to our Zalora shoppers and giving them a chance to partake in joining the circular fashion movement.”

Pierre Everling, chief regional officer of APAC added: “Vestiaire Collective is excited to partner with ZALORA to further increase our local footprint of circular fashion within Asia. Sustainability is one of the founding pillars of our business and we’re thrilled to open the doors of pre-loved fashion to more users in new markets, allowing more people to embrace circularity in their daily lives.”

Image: courtesy of Vestiaire Collective