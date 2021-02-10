VF Corp aims to eliminate single-use plastic packaging by 2025

VF Corp, whose portfolio includes brands Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, has announced a goal to eliminate all single-use plastic packaging, including polybags, by 2025.

The remaining non-plastic packaging used by the US business and its brands will be reduced, originate from sustainable sources, and be designed for reuse or recyclability, the company said.

Ahead of that target, all single-use plastics in product packaging will be 100 percent recycled, biobased content, or a combination of the two by 2023.

Additionally, all paper-based packaging will be recycled content - a minimum of 80 percent, where performance allows - third-party certified virgin content or a combination of the two by 2023.

VF Corp’s vice president of global sustainability Jeannie Renné-Malone said the move could potentially eliminate as many as 100 million polybags from its packaging waste in a single year.

“With a portfolio comprising some of the world’s most iconic apparel and footwear brands, we recognize we play an important role as environmental stewards and can serve as a catalyst for industry movements that drive positive change,” she said in a release.