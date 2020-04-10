VF Corporation commits 1.5 million dollars to Covid-19 relief efforts

The VF Foundation, a private grantmaking organization funded by VF Corporation, has pledged 1.5 million dollars to support local communities respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

VF Corporation’s portfolio of brands, which includes Eastpak, Timberland and The North Face, are also initiating a two-for-one community match campaign, up to an additional 500,000 dollars.

“Helping others during times of need is a responsibility we all share, and this is especially true right now as our global community comes together to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” said VF Corporation CEO Steve Rendle in a statement. “With the contribution from The VF Foundation and the community matching campaign with our employees and consumers alike, we hope to do our part in addressing this global public health crisis.”

Earlier this week, VF Corp announced a number of measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, including drawing down the remaining 1 billion dollars available under its current senior unsecured revolving credit facility and cutting executive pay.