VF Foundation expands fashion scholarship partnership to increase student career opportunities

VF Corporation and the VF Foundation announced an expansion of their partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF), broadening a scholarship program designed to support community college students pursuing careers in the fashion and apparel industry. The initiative aims to increase educational access while providing participants with greater exposure to professional opportunities across the sector.

According to VF, the partnership began in 2022 as a pilot mentorship program supporting three students and has since expanded into the FSF Community College Scholarship Program. The company said the initiative has awarded 113 scholarships to 101 students attending 17 community colleges across 10 U.S. states. The VF Foundation reported investing nearly $1 million to establish and expand the program.

In 2026, the program introduced additional career development opportunities by connecting scholarship recipients with VF corporate employees, brand representatives, and retail associates on both the East and West coasts. Activities include visits to corporate campuses and retail locations, networking sessions, and discussions with professionals working in product development, merchandising, retail operations, design, and brand management.

Program expansion

VF said the expanded programming is intended to help students gain a better understanding of career pathways within the apparel and footwear industry while building professional networks. Company representatives stated that the initiative focuses on students from community colleges, who may have fewer opportunities to establish industry connections through traditional educational routes.

The company highlighted several examples of program engagement, including visits by scholarship recipients to Timberland, Vans, and The North Face retail locations in New York City, as well as events hosted at the Vans corporate campus in California. These experiences are designed to provide participants with direct exposure to workplace environments and industry professionals.

VF also reported that program evaluations indicate progress toward encouraging scholarship recipients to pursue careers in fashion and to transfer from community colleges to four-year institutions. According to the company, several alumni have launched businesses or begun careers as freelance designers following their participation in the program. These outcomes were reported by VF and have not been independently verified.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships, mentorship, and career development opportunities for students pursuing education in fashion-related fields. VF Corporation, whose portfolio includes brands such as Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, has identified education and workforce development as part of its broader corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The expanded scholarship program reflects a broader trend among fashion companies and nonprofit organizations to invest in workforce development by supporting students from diverse educational backgrounds and increasing access to careers in the apparel industry.