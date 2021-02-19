Vice President Harris' stepdaughter debuts on NYFW runway

US Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made her catwalk debut in a video released Thursday, a month after her outfit at the presidential inauguration went viral.

The 21-year-old Emhoff walked the runway for the Proenza Schouler label as part of New York Fashion Week.

The parade was filmed a few weeks ago, with the coronavirus pandemic ruling out a traditional show.

Emhoff wore three different looks for Proenza Schouler: a long grey jacket with matching slashed trousers, a black trench coat and a dark pantsuit.

"That was my first ever fashion experience," said Emhoff, during a talk with two of Proenza Schouler's designers on the New York Fashion Week website.

"I have to say I was a little nervous. I definitely lost a little sleep the night before."

Emhoff is the daughter of Harris's husband Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin Mackin.

Ella Emhoff signed with the prestigious modeling agency IMG Models in late January after she wore a Miu Miu coat to Joe Biden's and Harris's swearing-in ceremony.

The final-year student at the Parsons School of Design in New York is also a knitwear designer.

On Thursday, she released a collection of five items that included two sweater vests and a long striped dress.

Only one of each item was made and they quickly sold out on the website Mall, which is an online marketplace for emerging designers.(AFP)