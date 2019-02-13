Victoria Beckham bans exotic skins from future collections

Victoria Beckham is the latest fashion brand to stop using fur and exotic skins, following the footsteps of several other labels such as Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg and Michael Kors, to name but a few. Beckham has never used fur in her collections, but commited to not ever using it as well as discontinuing accessories made from alligator, snake and lizard skins.

“Victoria Beckham will cease the use of exotic skins in all collections as of AW19”, the label told news publication WWD. The announcement was celebrated by animal rights organization PETA. “Victoria Beckham’s decision to ban exotic skins will spare countless remarkable animals immense suffering, as behind every handbag or pair of shoes made of crocodile, alligator, snake, or ostrich skin is a violent death”, said the organization in a statement.