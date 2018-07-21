Victoria Beckham’s and Reebok share first glimpse at capsule collaboration

Items from the highly anticipated collaboration between Victoria Beckham and Reebok have been unveiled a week ahead of the capsule’s release.

The athletic brand and the former Spice Girl turned fashion powerhouse teamed for the ‘90s inspired line, which was first announced late last year. The pieces are influenced by the basketball scene during the decade - including one of the sport’s most prized players at the time Shaquille O'Neal .

"For me this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq's shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives," Beckham said in an a press release. "The unisex approach, and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule, are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on."

Among the items is a hoodie, t-shirt and socks that are available in monochrome tones and a limited-edition sunset orange colorway. They also feature O’Neal’s dunkman logos.

As part of the capsule’s promotional campaign, Beckham appears in a video promo in which she steps onto the basketball court and shoots hoops wearing the attire.

The line will be available online at Reebok.com and VictoriaBeckham.com beginning July 26 with additional pieces hitting retailers later this year.

