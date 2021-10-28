Victoria’s Secret partners with Mindd

Intimates brand Victoria’s Secret and bra company Mindd have announced their partnership.

Mindd, which caters for D+ women, will be an exclusive retailer for Victoria’s Secret. The two brands had already begun collaborating in early 2021, releasing a range of Mindd’s most popular products for the Victoria’s Secret audience.

Mindd, which was founded by Helena Kaylin, has created patent pending fit technology that addresses key pain points experienced by D+ women in seven zones throughout the bra.

Kaylin, who started her career at Victoria’s Secret, says that the brand helped her to learn “the importance of design and forward-thinking technology” when it comes to making bras.

Mindd is now available on the Victoria’s Secret website on the Brands We Love platform.