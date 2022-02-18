Victoria’s Secret taps plus-size influencer as it expands size range

Victoria’s Secret Pink has selected TikTok creator Remi Bader as its brand ambassador and size consultant as it ups its size inclusivity.

The year-long partnership with the plus-size model is part of the brand’s mission to empower young adults and comes as it continues on its new course of action to refresh the brand identity.

Bader will be part of the brand’s product testing process in the move to expand its size range, with its first step being the launch of xxl swimwear.

According to the brand, styles in the new collection have been partially made from recycled materials.

Next month, Pink also plans to roll out its apparel in xxl throughout stores while additionally offering its popular Wear Everywhere Bra collection in a more expansive size range.

In a release, Bader said on the collaboration: “What intrigued me so much about this partnership - besides the fact that I grew up wearing Pink - is the brand’s openness for my honesty and desire to see change.

“Pink has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health, and I’m really honoured to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I’ve built.”