Vintage Fashion Show presented by Erasmus University’s NFS

On February 26, Erasmus University’s New Fashion Society (NFS) together with Erasmus Sustainability Hub's Rethink Apparel and De Vintage Kilo Sale unveiled the Vintage Fashion Show 2020. The sustainable fashion show took place in Rotterdam during the Erasmus Sustainability Days (ESD) on the day of "Responsible Consumption".

This year’s ESD kicked off on February 24 until 26 with an aim to educate attendees about the consequences of the fashion industry, the impact each individual can have on reducing carbon footprint and consuming garments in a socially conscious manner.

The theme of this year’s Vintage Fashion Show was the "Evolution of Fashion". Backstage, outfits were styled with vintage pieces from the 1950s continuing onwards towards the rise of fast fashion, which has led to the current looming issues of increased waste and overconsumption. The show wrapped up with a poignant vision of what NFS imagines the future of fashion to be.

Vintage Rebel and De Vintage Kilo Sale

Before and after the fashion show, participants could shop for vintage clothing supplied by Vintage Rebel at De Vintage Kilo Sale (VKS). Attendees perused through a hand-selected vintage collection from the 70s to 90s. Around 2 tons of clothes are brought to each VKS with a wide variety of styles and sizes for both men and women. There are no price tags on the items, instead, items are weighed on the scales and shoppers pay a fixed amount per kilo.

Erasmus Sustainability Hub

Motivated by the desire to contribute more to sustainable causes, the Erasmus Sustainability Hub (ESH) is Erasmus University of Rotterdam’s center for all initiatives towards a better future. ESH organizes workshops and focuses on 6 distinct sectors each with their own student committee from sustainable waste to sustainable economics and society.

The New Fashion Society

NFS was created in 2015 by five business students with different nationalities and backgrounds from Rotterdam’s School of Management at Erasmus University. Passion for business and fashion is the key element that inspires all activities undertaken by this organization. NFS regularly hosts events and workshops throughout Rotterdam which engages university students from all different fields and offers a platform to learn about the numerous career possibilities within the fashion industry.