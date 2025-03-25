Vinted launches curated secondhand selection with influencer pieces

After its first-ever second-hand luxury fashion showcase in London, Vinted is now taking 'House of Vinted' online.

The new digital ‘House of Vinted’ will allow members of the platform to purchase designer items, with many key pieces coming directly from the personal wardrobes of content creators, Vinted announced on Tuesday. Participating creators, who will be selling garments from brands like The Row, Prada, Gucci, Maison Margiela, and Jacquemus, include Susie Lau, Victoria Magrath, Simran Randhawa, Giulia Valentina, and Keiona Revlon.

“Following our 'House of Vinted' showcase in London this weekend, from today, Vinted members across the UK will be able to shop items from the specially curated wardrobes seen at the event,” said Emma Sullivan, Creative Director at Vinted. “I am excited for our members to share in the joy that comes from buying and selling luxury second-hand fashion.”

Those who visited the London-based showroom have already gotten a sneak peek at the offerings. There, the wardrobes were curated based on the styles of the creators involved and Vinted’s data, which shows an increasing trend in search terms like art deco, gingham, vintage, Scandi, statement pieces, puff sleeves, and cable-knit sweaters. Among the pieces now for sale is a Prada Spring/Summer 2020 dress from Lau’s wardrobe, as well as a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi shoes that the creator—one of the first on the blogging scene—describes as ‘social catnip.’ Other items include a pair of Balmain x H&M heels, which Victoria Magrath recalls queuing for hours outside the Manchester store to get her hands on.

The ‘House of Vinted’ will be available online in England, Italy and France - the home countries of the participating content creators - on 25 March at 6 pm. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the wardrobes will be donated to the charity organisation Oxfam.