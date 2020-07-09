Virgil Abloh raises 1 million dollars for "Post-Modern" scholarship fund

Virgil Abloh is working to promote change for the future of the fashion industry. The notable designer has raised 1 million dollars for a new scholarship fund to provide financial support to students of academic promise of Black, African-American or African descent.

Abloh raised funds through his own donation and through support of his partners, evian, Farfetch, Louis Vuitton, and New Guards Group.

Called the Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund, the program will be managed in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF). Abloh has entered into a long-term partnership with FSF to help the organization enhance its offerings related to internships, mentorships and networking.

The "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund's mission is to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry. Scholarship recipients will receive funds as well as access to career support services and mentoring.

"I've always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that was given to me," Abloh commented in a press release. "That's why I'm excited to launch this Fund in partnership with the FSF, which has an outstanding track record of helping college students achieve successful careers."