Vivienne Westwood and Moncler to headline Shanghai Fashion Week

While Paris Fashion Week begins to heat up, over in China, Shanghai Fashion Week has confirmed its line up for the spring/summer 2025 season, with a number of notable guests making their debut. Among them is none other than British luxury label Vivienne Westwood, which will be headlining the fashion week in a show on its final presentation day.

Set to span October 9 to 19, this season of Shanghai Fashion Week will be an exciting one, particularly in the way of collaborations, cementing the event’s presence as one of the leaders in the realm of Asian fashion weeks. A series of the city’s landmarks will play host to some of the shows, including the HAI 550 shopping centre and the photography museum Fotografiska.

The theme for this season was unveiled in a video posted to Instagram featuring a vastly digital landscape as well as a digitally-generated model. Dubbed ‘Emerging Grace’, the concept was described in the post’s caption, which read: “As we embrace a new era of technological advancements, our social and economic landscapes are transforming. Together, we’ll explore how fashion can shape the future within this evolving industrial world.”

Moncler and H&M make up international brand line up

Alongside fashion week regulars, including Shushu/Tong, Staffonly, Markgong and Oude Waag, Vivienne Westwood, whose show comes on October 17, signifies the fashion week’s intention to establish an international presence. And it isn’t the only global brand calling Shanghai its home for this period. It is joined on the lineup by Moncler, which will be bringing its Moncler Genius concept to the event.

On October 19, following the wrapping up of the official fashion week schedule, Moncler will be building on the Genius concept through an event that aims to “expand on the brand’s creative possibilities”, a press release read. With this, it said that it wants to embrace Shanghai’s energy and pulse for “dreams and innovation”.

H&M is another international name hoping to leverage the rising prominence of Shanghai Fashion Week. The Swedish fashion retailer revealed it would be launching a collaborative collection with Chinese designer Garçon by Garçon. On October 10, the line of womenswear, menswear, unisex apparel and accessories for autumn/winter, all following the theme of ‘Le Soleil’, will become available at H&M’s T-Mall flagship store, its Chinese e-commerce site and at select stores in Greater China.