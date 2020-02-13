Vogue Eyewear launches collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown

After a successful partnership with top model Gigi Hadid, Vogue Eyewear has announced its next celebrity collaborator: Millie Bobbie Brown. The brand has announced the Stranger Things actress as its latest brand ambassador with an exclusive product launch, which dropped on Feb. 10. According to a press release from the brand, this is the first drop of the MBB x Vogue Eyewear capsule.

“I am so excited to be collaborating with Vogue Eyewear on my first eyewear collection,” Brown said in a statement. “Vogue Eyewear is all about fun, exciting and fashion-forward style — it’s a great match! This collection is designed to appeal to every girl, no matter the current trends, and also be affordable and accessible.”

The seven-piece collection — which features styles with prices starting at 111 USD — was co-designed by the actress and features a combination of sunglasses and optical lenses. The debut capsule is Brown’s take on the latest trends, with styles featuring ‘90s-inspired details, Avante-Garde shapes, retro pastel-on-metal combinations, and more.

The MBB x Vogue Eyewear collection ranges from 111 USD to 170 USD and is available on Vogue Eyewear’s online site.

Images: Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear