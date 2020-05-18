Vogue launches a limited-edition designer T-shirt collection

Vogue has partnered with Net-a-Porter on a limited-edition T-shirt collection featuring designs by Christopher John Rogers, Gauchere, Ioannes and S.Joon, who are a part of the luxury online retailer’s The Vanguard spring/summer 2020 programme for rising star designers.

The collaboration marks the first of its kind between Vogue and the luxury e-commerce platform and will be sold worldwide at Net-a-Porter to support emerging design talent.

Vogue commissioned each designer to reimagine the official Vogue T-shirt, in line with their individual design ethos. New York-based Christopher John Rogers took his use of vibrant colour to give the Vogue masthead a new look in a pink and orange ombre effect, while Paris-based label Gauchere shared its minimalist aesthetic with a print featuring markings reminiscent of pattern templates, contemporary label Ioannes featured one of its Japanese-inspired prints, and handbag brand S.Joon highlighted its tulip sculptural shape bag design.

The T-shirts have been made using GOTS certified 100% organic cotton and produced by Phyne, the German-based sustainable streetwear clothing brand. Each T-shirt will cost 80 pounds.

Markus Grindel, managing director, global brand licensing, Condé Nast, said in a statement: “I am excited to be launching our first ever t-shirt collaboration with the world’s leading luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.

“Our media brands are renowned for championing new and emerging design talent - and in this time of uncertainty for all businesses, including independent brands, this is more important than ever. Vogue has such a huge audience worldwide and we hope that Vogue aficionados and shoppers enjoy the collection.”

Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter, added: “We are dedicated to supporting emerging talent at Net-a-Porter, and this is especially important, now more than ever.

“Our four SS20 Vanguard brands - Christopher John Rogers, Ioannes, S.Joon and Gauchere, all showcase incredible creativity with their exclusive t-shirt collaborations with Vogue, launching today. We hope to continue to provide inspiration to our customers and a platform for talent at this time.”

Main image: courtesy of Ioannes by Johannes Boehl

T-shirt images: courtesy of Net-a-Porter