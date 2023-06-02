Vogue World to come to London Fashion Week

Multi-act fashion and culture celebration Vogue World is set to come to London this year, following on from its initial launch during New York Fashion Week last autumn.

The event will kick off London Fashion Week on September 14 and will take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with the production to be led by director and producer Stephen Daldry.

With Genesis as the presenting partner, the event is also set to benefit a range of London arts organisations, including National Theatre, Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet and dance company Rambert.

Details of the event were revealed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which also gave a peek at the notable roster for both performers and runway participants set to descend on the occasion.

Among the schedule are Stormzy and Michaela Coel, who among others will take to the stage for performances, while Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Ian McKellan and London mayor Sadiq Khan are also set to make appearances alongside a selection of autumn/winter fashion.

First introduced in New York, Vogue World was created to celebrate the publication’s 130th anniversary, with a presentation that included a fashion show featuring looks from acclaimed fashion houses, such as Dior, Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

A street fair experience was also available, made up of newsstands and limited-edition items from partnered brands, as well as a shoppable selection of runway looks from luxury shopping platforms.

The event drew a star-studded crowd, both on and off the runway, with the likes of Bella Hadid, Lil Nas X, Brooklyn Beckham and Serena Williams among the lengthy lineup of participants.