Von Dutch announces streetwear collaboration with Young Thug

Fashion label Von Dutch has announced a collaboration with Young Thug on a streetwear collection.

The Grammy award winning artist, who recently released his new album Punk, will drop the collection along with Von Dutch at the end of October. The pink-themed line is a reimagination of streetwear staples, including unisex hoodies, jogger sets, short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts, outerwear puffer jackets and accessories such as trucker hats and footwear. The brand’s logo is present throughout the line as a monogram.

“Ultimately, this is a tasteful but eye-grabbing mix of minimalist streetwear staples that best represents Young Thug’s authenticity,” said Ed Goldman, general manager of Von Dutch US. “Collectively, Von Dutch and Young Thug pushed the envelope and challenged the typical parameters of streetwear to present this off-beat collection.”

To promote the collaboration, Young Thug and Von Dutch will be showcasing it through a variety of pop up stores in places such as Atlanta, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Additionally, a series of NFTs produced by Young Thug’s father Big Jeff of YSL Loaded will be produced.

“This is the start of something much bigger than you know,” said Young Thug.

The Von Dutch x Young Thug Collection will be available exclusively at specialty streetwear shops, select retailers and the Von Dutch website.