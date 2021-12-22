VTMNTS to show first catwalk presentation during Paris Men's Fashion Week

VTMNTS, the Swiss-based off-shoot fashion label from the founders of Vetements, will debut its first catwalk show during men’s fashion week in Paris this January. France’s fashion council FHCM published the preliminary men’s AW22 calendar, which takes place from 18 to 23 January.

It will be VTMNTS second collection, with the first pieces from its 100-look SS22 collection released last week.

Pronounced V-T-M-N-T-S, Guram Gvasalia is helming both brands creatively in addition to managing the business aspects. Originally coy about Vetements secret project, Gvasalia said: “VTMNTS is a brand for all genders, deeply rooted in traditional menswear. The idea of a traditional logo is erased and replaced with the barcode – a signature element of VTMNTS, that will only be recognized by those who know. The aim of the brand is to redefine traditional luxury for the next generation.”

The catwalk show will take place on January 21st at 19:30. The location and format have not yet been disclosed.