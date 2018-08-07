W Hotels launches Panama hat collection with Gigi Burris Millinery

Luxury hotel chain W Hotels is launching a capsule collection with three Panama hats to celebrate the launch of its new hotel in Panama City. The hats were created in collaboration with New York-based fashion designer Gigi Burris Millinery, recommended to W Hotels by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

The first hat style, called “Canal”, is a flat-brimmed fedora trimmed with papaya cotton grosgrain and covered by papaya-hued paint treatment, reminiscent of the city’s spray-painted facades along the canal route. The second one, called “Mangrove”, features a short brim, adorned with neon, peacock feather work. It was inspired by the Spanish architecture one finds at the capital of Panama. The third style is perhaps the most unusual of all: “Quera” features a heart-shaped crown with nearly-neon, patterned fabric, with a bandana draped across the hat.

”These hats are a testament to the beauty of Panama and its synonymous silhouette that has become an icon of the accessory world. My diverse experiences exploring Panama City have brought to life these three distinct and unique spins on this classic look", said Burris in a statement.

Burris’ Panama hat collection is on sale at W Hotels worldwide, as well as on the hotel chain’s website. Prices range between 395 US dollars (304 pounds) and 495 US dollars (381 pounds).

W Hotel Panama is W’s first location in the Americas.

Photo: Courtesy of W Hotels