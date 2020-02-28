Walpole announces Brands of Tomorrow 2020

Walpole has announced the 12 companies to take part in its Brands of Tomorrow 2020 accelerator programme.

The 12 companies include high-performance outerwear brand, Shackleton; premium English knitwear brand Country of Origin; tailored womenswear brand Dai; ladder-resistant tights brand, Hedoine; children’s clothing boutique, Pepa & Company; luxury Scottish textiles company, Araminta Campbell; at-home beauty booking service Ruuby; sustainable jewellery brand Anabela Chan; made to measure furniture business Matthew Cox; wine producer from Kent, Simpsons Wine Estate; luxury travel magazine, Suitcase Magazine; and London-based Apothecary, Anatome.

In association with Mishcon de Reya and Moneycorp, Walpole announced the 12 newest brands to join the programme at a party at Ennismore Sessions House on Thursday. The 12-month programme will see the selected brands attend a series of practical workshops on key business development topics, and get paired with mentors from senior leadership roles across the luxury sector.

Additionally, the brands will get access to Walpole’s established membership of over 270 of Britain’s most prestigious luxury businesses and cultural institutions, and programme partner Mishcon de Reya will provide brands with a legal mentor.

Brands of Tomorrow 2020 announced

Launched in 2007, Brands of Tomorrow is a programme that looks to secure the long-term growth of the UK’s luxury sector by building a pipeline of next-generation brands. So far, more than 110 brands have completed the development programme.

Commenting on this year’s lineup in a statement, Walpole CEO Helen Brocklebank, said: “British luxury has always been driven by its creative entrepreneurs and founders, and Walpole’s Brands of Tomorrow is designed to help give early stage luxury brands the best chance of success as they build their growth. A very warm welcome to Balthazar and Chris, each of whom brings extensive experience and expertise to the programme, and huge thanks to Mishcon de Reya for their continued support of Brands of Tomorrow and Moneycorp who have joined us as a new partner.”

Balthazar Fabricius, chairman of Brands of Tomorrow, said: “Starting a business is hard, producing goods and services of quality is even harder. Passion, vision, energy and daring to risk are some of the rare commodities that fuel this epic endeavour. Along with Helen and Deputy Chair Chris, I am incredibly excited to begin the 12-month programme of advice, insights, contacts and unemotional objectivity to give the 2020 brands possible odds for long term success.”

Since Brands of Tomorrow’s inception in 2007, brands who have completed the programme have seen a three-fold increase in total revenue, with the combined total revenue of brands of since 2007 amounting to around 300 million pounds.