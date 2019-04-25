Warp + Weft denim brand partners with Charity Water

Determined to becoming "the world’s cleanest vertically integrated denim company" according to its website, Warp + Weft has partnered with Charity Water to help the non-profit's mission of bringing safe drinking water to those in developing countries.

Warp + Weft was founded in 2017 by DL1961's former creative director Sarah Ahmed to offer affordable, inclusive denim created sustainably. In creating the 477,000 pairs of jeans the company has sold across 75 different sizes, Warp + Weft implemented technologies to up-cycle and recycle water used. According to the brand's website, it has saved 572,400,000 gallons of water.

The brand's partnership with Charity Water began last month with an initial donation that provided water to over three thousand people in Malawi. Ahmed explained in a recent interview with Forbes that Warp + Wefts partnership with the organization will span the course of 18 months with the goal of bringing drinking water to 10,000 people.

The donations will be raised through a series of consumer-facing programs, built into sales, promotions, referral programs and partnerships to provide Warp + Weft's shoppers the opportunity to take part in the mission.

"For us, it’s no longer enough to simply save water during the manufacturing process. We want to take it a step further and work with Charity Water to fund water projects globally. We now think in terms of water saved versus water donated," Ahmed told Forbes.