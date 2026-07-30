Watch parties, glitch and layering: AW27/28 according to trend forecaster Jan Agelink

With the title Age of Agency, trend forecaster Jan Agelink immediately clarified what autumn/winter 2027/28 is all about: autonomy. According to the expert, freedom of choice, self-determination and the ability to maintain control over one's own life are under increasing pressure from the growing influence of technology.

Simultaneously, Agelink sees agency as a counter-movement. “It is about control, influence and the right to shape things yourself,” he explained during the presentation. This need for autonomy, according to the trend forecaster, translates into fashion, design and consumer behaviour, where human creativity, craftsmanship, tactility and personal expression are once again taking centre stage.

During the digital trend presentation, Agelink used various themes to show how these cultural shifts are reflected in fashion, design, retail and lifestyle for FW27/28. FashionUnited attended the seminar digitally and summarises the key insights.

La watch party

During the presentation, Agelink referred to the collaboration between fashion brand Zomer and content creator Elias Medini, better known as Lyas and the initiator of La Watch Party. This concept, where fashion fans watch a fashion show together and are actively involved in the presentation, was integrated into the catwalk presentation during the Zomer show in Paris. According to the trend forecaster, it is an example of an event we will see more of in the coming seasons, partly because more and more fashion brands and magazines are adopting the concept. The starting point of the Zomer show was playful: what is your favourite item and how do you give it an unexpected function?

Visitors during a watch party organised by Lyas Medini for the Courrèges collection during Paris Fashion Week at La Caserne, Paris. Credits: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

According to Agelink, this literal approach translates into styling where watches are more than just timepieces. For instance, Casio watches were used during the show as a literal reference to La Watch Party, while watch straps functioned as ties for scarves or as straps on a top. “This is about a messy, spontaneous aesthetic where imperfection is deliberately sought,” said Agelink. The so-called “messy aesthetic” seeps into various parts of the design, including the pockets, according to the trend forecaster. These are deliberately filled with personal objects, from lipstick to love letters, creating a nonchalant, lived-in look.

Zomer Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Layering through construction

According to Agelink, the layering found in nature translates into organic forms and a strong focus on detailing. Prada is a good example of this, according to the trend forecaster. “At Prada, we saw parka-style jackets with a kind of hood attached to raincoats. Then that legacy of colour returns: colours reminiscent of the sixties or seventies,” explained Agelink.

Prada Menswear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prada Menswear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Glitch meets nature

According to Agelink, digital and natural influences are increasingly converging for FW27/28. The trend expert observes how technical materials are combined with organic references, while prints and patterns take on a distorted, digital character. He cites as examples the various check patterns at Acne Studios and the digital patterns on high stockings, combined with pumps, at Kiko Kostadinov, which are reminiscent of image distortions or pixel effects. Padded windbreakers also fit within this development, according to Agelink.

Acne Studios Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kiko Kostadinov Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This tension is also visible in the colour palette. Asphalt grey, steel and earthy tones form the base, complemented by cool blue and moss green as glitch colours.

Neuroaesthetics focuses on the senses

According to Agelink, in addition to the visual, the sensory experience will play an increasingly important role for the autumn/winter 2027/28 season. The trend forecaster sees that designers are not only focusing on material and silhouette, but also on scent, sound and other sensory elements to create a deeper experience.

During the presentation, Agelink explained that fashion is increasingly appealing to multiple senses. Audio, scent and other sensory additions are becoming part of the overall experience. As an example, Agelink referred to the ready-to-wear FW26 show by Jean Paul Gaultier, where a model walked the runway with a remote control to activate smoke effects during the show.

Jean Paul Gaultier Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The colour palette also aligns with this development, according to Agelink. “In terms of colours, we are looking more at light shades, such as wool white, warm white, antique white and a very light blue. Pink takes on a more orange undertone, while a number of rich, deep colours – dark blue, dark brown, savvy red and tangerine green – provide contrast,” said the trend forecaster.

Digital product passport as an extension of the brand story

“The DPP will become a new form of storytelling,” Agelink explained during the presentation. Although the Digital Product Passport (DPP) will only become mandatory within the European Union from 2027, Agelink sees that more and more fashion brands are already anticipating the upcoming law. According to the trend forecaster, the digital passport is not only being used for transparency about materials and production, but also as a means of telling the story behind a garment.

Materials, craftsmanship, the brand's vision and the origin of a product are increasingly becoming part of the customer journey. Transparency is thus shifting from a legal obligation to an opportunity to enhance the emotional value of a garment.