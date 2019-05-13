Weekday launches capsule collection from upcycled denim

H&M has announced a new upcycled capsule collection for its Weekday brand made of denim from its old collections.

The “Re-Made” collection, co-created with the H&M group’s Laboratory - the internal innovation department that explores new business models, is made exclusively from denim and aims to shine a spotlight on a more circular practices.

“This project is just one of the ways that the H&M group aims to create a two-way dialogue with their customers and to provide them with sustainable fashion that they really want, thus making smarter choices for the environment and creating clothes that are more likely to be loved for longer,” H&M said on its website.

The launch comes as H&M - and the wider fashion industry as a whole - increasingly focuses on ways of addressing excessive waste within the industry. Last month, H&M announced it would trial selling second-hand and vintage clothing on the Swedish site of its & Other Stories brand, while earlier today, Farfetch announced the launch of a resale platform for designer bags called “Second Life”.

H&M Group’s new sustainability project for its brand Weekday is now available as an online exclusive.