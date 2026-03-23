Weekend Max Mara and Sebago launch capsule for SS2026

The new edition of the “A Weekend with Sebago” capsule collection for the spring/summer 2026 season offers a reinterpretation of the Docksides, Sebago's boat shoe.

The collaboration between Weekend Max Mara and Sebago now reaches its third and final edition.

This version, characterised by a white sole, is available in four different variations: in leather in shades of white and brown; and in soft suede, in blue and khaki. It costs 319 euros. The capsule is on sale now in Weekend Max Mara stores and on the brand's website.

“A distinctive feature of this new summer essential is the addition of tone-on-tone braided laces. They run along the sides of the shoe and tie at the front, embellished with macro-tassels on the upper,” a press note reads.

The tassels are easily removable, enhancing the shoe's versatility and adapting to any type of look. Each pair is embossed with the co-branding of both brands' logos.

Launched in 1983 as a casual leisure collection, Weekend Max Mara is now a lifestyle brand with an Italian DNA.

Sebago is one of the brands owned by the BasicNet Group, which also owns Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Superga, Sabelt, Briko, Woolrich and Sundek.

The collaboration between Weekend Max Mara and Sebago now reaches its third and final edition Credits: Weekend Max Mara