Westfield London partners with sustainable fashion brand We Are.

Fashion brand We Are. launched a pop up event at Westfield London from October 22 to 24.

The sustainable brand focused on offering customers the chance to upcycle clothing with on the spot alterations.

Also featured were local designers, who were given the opportunity to show their upcycled work to customers passing through.

The pop up is a part of Westfield’s sustainability initiatives aimed at introducing shoppers to reduce waste. The How We Shop: The Next Decade report by Westfield revealed that 61 percent of customers would want for stores to make products in store to minimise waste.

“We Are. is delighted to have partnered with Westfield to launch our largest ever second life fashion event,” said founder of We Are. Matt Griffifths. “We Are. is playing a big role in reshaping fashion for a sustainable future, offering great brands and outstanding value for money whilst saving our planet. What could be better than that?”

On its mission to provide new ways to shop for secondhand clothes, We Are. is offering a kilo of clothes for 20 pounds and hosts free upcycling events that allow shoppers to buy big name brands.

“Here at Westfield we are thrilled to be able to host and work with a sustainable fashion brand that aligns so well with our Better Places 2030 strategy,” said Grace Charge, head of brand experience for UK and Europe at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

The We Are. pop up event amassed 10,000 visitors, and was hosted in Westfield’s Atrium.