WeWoreWhat expands into fragrance with Parlux

WeWoreWhat, the fashion brand and blog by Danielle Bernstein, is launching its first fragrance in partnership with global beauty company Parlux.

Called 'WeWoreWhat 001,' the luxury scent is inspired by the “luxuries of New York City” as Bernstein looks to capture “the essence of modern elegance and style”.

The fragrance has been developed by Robertet senior perfumer Jérôme Epinette and personifies “the essence of the effortless trendsetter” with creamy fig and cardamom, blended with earthy patchouli and coconut water, and made addictive with notes of amber and cedarwood.

In a statement, Bernstein explains that expanding into the fragrance category marks a “natural next step” for WeWoreWhat as she continues to grow it into a full head-to-toe lifestyle brand.

Bernstein added: "Creating this fragrance has been a passion project for me. I've been obsessed with scent for as long as I can remember, always mixing different fragrances to find my perfect blend.

“With WeWoreWhat 001, I wanted something familiar yet exciting—balancing warmth with soft, seductive notes for a timeless and elegant feel. In collaborating with perfumer Jérôme Epinette, we crafted a scent that feels completely addictive and embodies everything I love."

The new fragrance is housed in a bottle design reflecting Bernstein’s New York City loft aesthetic, crafted with a travertine-inspired finish, antique brass plaque, and a uniquely shaped cap mimicking her home’s modern concrete accents.

WeWoreWhat 001 campaign image Credits: WeWoreWhat

Lori Singer, president of Parlux Ltd, which has fragrances with Billie Eilish and Paris Hilton, said: "Partnering with Danielle Bernstein was a natural choice as Parlux continues to expand its diverse brand portfolio. Danielle has proven she is at the top of her game in the fashion space; she has her finger on the pulse, and her customers and fans respond and take action, as seen with the success of her direct-to-consumer business.

“This aligns with our strategic vision of collaborating with founders and brands to bring exciting and unique offerings to the market that fuel customer demand."

WeWoreWhat 001 is available exclusively on WeWoreWhat.com before launching with Ulta Beauty in spring 2025. The fragrance is available in an eau de parfum spray, which retails for 79 US dollars, and a travel size for 28 US dollars.