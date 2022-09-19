WGSN and Faire reveal consumer apparel trends for SS23

Trend forecasting agency WGSN has published its latest report in collaboration with wholesale marketplace Faire highlighting possible consumer apparel trends to look out for during the spring/summer 2023 season.

The publication of the ‘Women’s Trend Toolkit’ came ahead of Faire Fashion Week, running between September 18 to 24, during which the platform is hosting trend discussions and retailer discounts for its members.

Speaking on the new report, Danny Kim, senior consultant at WGSN, said in a release: “The shadow effects of the pandemic are still very much in play, with consumers looking for brighter days ahead.

“Looking to the past for inspiration, SS23 will be focused on creating emotional connections with consumers and exploring fashion trends that make them feel nostalgic.”

Five key trends make up the report, with the first entitled ‘Reclaimed Romance’. The trend comes as a response to the popularity of Netflix series Bridgerton, which draws inspiration from the UK’s Regency era and blends historical references with modern trends.

‘Sunset Desert’ on the other hand is inspired by the desert landscape, portrayed through the use of natural textures. A similar aesthetic is seen in ‘Crafted Bohemia’ which emphasises the interest in resale and vintage, and focuses on a nature-loving, craft-driven style.

In contrast, ‘New Prep’ encapsulates activewear and the merging between sartorial and sporty elements, while ‘New Workleisure’ references the bringing together of work and leisure.